At least 1 struck by vehicle on ART in Bossier City; 2 people taken to hospital

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There is a large police presence on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway between the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office substation and Shady Grove Drive in Bossier City.

At least one person was struck by a vehicle. Two people have been taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not immediately known.

The parkway’s southbound lanes are blocked off. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area while authorities investigate what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

