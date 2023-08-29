Feeling more comfortable today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Our dewpoints have dropped to the point where we are feeling comfortable for today and lasts throughout the rest of this week! Temperatures will be in the 90′s across the ArkLaTex and feels like temperatures won’t be too far off from them due to the lower dew points.

Today’s conditions will feel noticeably more comfortable than yesterday because of our dew point decrease and cloud cover will be minimal throughout the day. These conditions are similar to what you would see in a high pressure system, but that is not the case for us as we are still under an upper-level trough that will continue to move eastward throughout the week.

As the upper-level trough moves eastward, we will see our temperatures slowly rise back above the average for this time of year and possibly back into the triple digits by the time we reach the next work week. So, make sure you take in all of the (slight) relief you can because temperatures look to reach back up into the danger zone, as well as our humidity, by the end of this 7-day period.

-CJ Cartledge

