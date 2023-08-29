KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Feeling more comfortable today

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Our dewpoints have dropped to the point where we are feeling comfortable for today and lasts throughout the rest of this week! Temperatures will be in the 90′s across the ArkLaTex and feels like temperatures won’t be too far off from them due to the lower dew points.

Today’s conditions will feel noticeably more comfortable than yesterday because of our dew point decrease and cloud cover will be minimal throughout the day. These conditions are similar to what you would see in a high pressure system, but that is not the case for us as we are still under an upper-level trough that will continue to move eastward throughout the week.

As the upper-level trough moves eastward, we will see our temperatures slowly rise back above the average for this time of year and possibly back into the triple digits by the time we reach the next work week. So, make sure you take in all of the (slight) relief you can because temperatures look to reach back up into the danger zone, as well as our humidity, by the end of this 7-day period.

-CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
Seth Strickland, 24
Gloster man arrested after allegedly shooting mother in back of head, killing her
Ge'Keyvun Minneweather, 17
17-year-old caught in crossfire of Texarkana shooting; 1 arrested, 1 wanted
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Marshall; fight involving 50+ people breaks out at hospital

Latest News

Feeling more comfortable today and throughout the week
CJ's Tuesday morning weather update
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
Warm but less humid today
Even better weather today!
Warm but less humid today
Austin's Tuesday Morning Weather Update