KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Even better weather today!

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Just as the title says today’s weather will be even better than yesterday! It’s still going to be warm with highs in the low to mid-90s but the humidity will be low, allowing for it to feel like the measured temperature out there. Also, a northeasterly breeze will be likely throughout the afternoon, which will help things tremendously. Plenty of sunshine is expected today, get out and enjoy the day if you can! Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the upper 60s for overnight lows!

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with the humidity staying in check. Sunny skies are likely and there is a small, but non-zero chance for some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours. I wouldn’t let it cancel any outdoor plans you might have, though. Highs in the low to mid-90s across the ArkLaTex. Lows tomorrow night will be similar to tonight, upper-60s.

The humidity will begin creeping back up to an uncomfortable level as we head into the weekend along with the temperature. The upper-90s are likely both Saturday and Sunday and longer-range models are suggesting the possibility of some rainfall. We’ll have to wait and see on that one but we do need more rain in the region, the little we got Sunday night just isn’t enough to help. Sadly, the triple digits may return next week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
Ge'Keyvun Minneweather, 17
17-year-old caught in crossfire of Texarkana shooting; 1 arrested, 1 wanted
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana
Seth Strickland, 24
Gloster man arrested after allegedly shooting mother in back of head, killing her
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Marshall; fight involving 50+ people breaks out at hospital

Latest News

Warm but less humid today
Austin's Tuesday Morning Weather Update
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
The cooler trend continues throughout tomorrow and beyond!
Enjoy this break from the heat!
The cooler trend continues throughout tomorrow and beyond!
CJ's Monday evening weather update