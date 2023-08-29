Even better weather today!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Just as the title says today’s weather will be even better than yesterday! It’s still going to be warm with highs in the low to mid-90s but the humidity will be low, allowing for it to feel like the measured temperature out there. Also, a northeasterly breeze will be likely throughout the afternoon, which will help things tremendously. Plenty of sunshine is expected today, get out and enjoy the day if you can! Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the upper 60s for overnight lows!

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with the humidity staying in check. Sunny skies are likely and there is a small, but non-zero chance for some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours. I wouldn’t let it cancel any outdoor plans you might have, though. Highs in the low to mid-90s across the ArkLaTex. Lows tomorrow night will be similar to tonight, upper-60s.

The humidity will begin creeping back up to an uncomfortable level as we head into the weekend along with the temperature. The upper-90s are likely both Saturday and Sunday and longer-range models are suggesting the possibility of some rainfall. We’ll have to wait and see on that one but we do need more rain in the region, the little we got Sunday night just isn’t enough to help. Sadly, the triple digits may return next week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.