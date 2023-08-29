‘Empowering Parents’ event to help guide parents during back-to-school season
Hosted by Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is set to host a back-to-school event focused on parents.
Officials say “Empowering Parents: Navigating the Back-to-School Journey” is meant to be an engaging information session with Counselor Chester Johnson Jr. He will help provide guidance to parents ahead of the new school year.
EVENT TOPICS:
- Child development
- Emotional well-being
- Academic success
The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 2230 Jewella Avenue.
