‘Empowering Parents’ event to help guide parents during back-to-school season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is set to host a back-to-school event focused on parents.

Officials say “Empowering Parents: Navigating the Back-to-School Journey” is meant to be an engaging information session with Counselor Chester Johnson Jr. He will help provide guidance to parents ahead of the new school year.

EVENT TOPICS:

Child development

Emotional well-being

Academic success

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 2230 Jewella Avenue.

KSLA BACK-TO-SCHOOL>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.