KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Catahoula Wine Mixer to be served up in early September in Hollybrook Park

Catahoula Wine Mixer to be served up in early September in Provenance's Hollybrook Park
Catahoula Wine Mixer to be served up in early September in Provenance's Hollybrook Park
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you enjoy wine, unique cuisine and cultures from different regions of the world, then the 6th Annual Catahoula Wine Mixer is for you. This outdoor event will allow you to enjoy plates of food from top local chefs, entertainment and carefully selected wines.

Chef and culinary director Blake Jackson joined KSLA on Monday, Aug. 28 to dish up all the details about the event, which is being held Sept. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory lifted for southeast Shreveport
Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
The rain is finally here!
Relief has finally reached the ArkLaTex!!
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana
Ge'Keyvun Minneweather, 17
17-year-old caught in crossfire of Texarkana shooting; 1 arrested, 1 wanted

Latest News

Back-to-School: College Edition
Back-to-School: College Edition
Catahoula Wine Mixer to be served up in early September in Provenance's Hollybrook Park
Catahoula Wine Mixer to be served up in early September in Provenance's Hollybrook Park
A Shreveport nonprofit received a new roof Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 thanks to the effort of a...
Providence House gets new roof thanks to Bossier contractor
Southern University at Shreveport
SUSLA students return for ‘23 fall semester