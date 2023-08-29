Catahoula Wine Mixer to be served up in early September in Hollybrook Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you enjoy wine, unique cuisine and cultures from different regions of the world, then the 6th Annual Catahoula Wine Mixer is for you. This outdoor event will allow you to enjoy plates of food from top local chefs, entertainment and carefully selected wines.

Chef and culinary director Blake Jackson joined KSLA on Monday, Aug. 28 to dish up all the details about the event, which is being held Sept. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m.

