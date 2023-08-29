Caddo coroner identifies heat stroke victim
28-year-old man found in his bed at home with no air conditioning
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified Shreveport’s latest heat stroke victim, a 28-year-old man who was found unresponsive in his bed at home by a relative.
Timothy Wood, of the 1700 block of Weinstock Street in the city’s Allendale neighborhood, was discovered just after 10:50 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28). There was no air conditioning in the residence.
The ambient temperature at the time of discovery was 85°; and Wood’s temperature was 102.2°, the coroner’s office reports.
No autopsy was ordered, but toxicology results are pending.
