Caddo coroner identifies heat stroke victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified Shreveport’s latest heat stroke victim, a 28-year-old man who was found unresponsive in his bed at home by a relative.

Timothy Wood, of the 1700 block of Weinstock Street in the city’s Allendale neighborhood, was discovered just after 10:50 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28). There was no air conditioning in the residence.

The ambient temperature at the time of discovery was 85°; and Wood’s temperature was 102.2°, the coroner’s office reports.

No autopsy was ordered, but toxicology results are pending.

