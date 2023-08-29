Back-to-School: College Edition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just like that, school is back in session in the ArkLaTex.

Each year, the month of August starts with kids in grades K-12 going back to classrooms, and it ends with college students settling back in on their campuses.

“We’re looking forward to this year,” said Lucas Morgan, athletics director at LSU Shreveport (LSUS).

Colleges in the Shreveport-Bossier City area have been preparing for a year of excellence in academics. Schools like Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) are strengthening their academics.

“We have several different programs ranging from cabling to different IT positions, cybersecurity,” said Mark Harner, a program director for BPCC.

“Majority of our students have job placement before graduation. This semester, we had 100% job placement as we went through upon graduation,” said Alex Boone, another program director for BPCC.

“Respiratory therapist, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical assistance, nursing. What we do is we offer quality education, experience and exposure,” said Cecilia Frett, a program director at BPCC.

LSUS is expanding its on-campus directory.

“We have this amazing new center called the Human Performance Lab. And as a result of the Human Performance Lab, we now have the very first in the United States, undergraduate degree in occupational physiology,” said Dr. Helen Wise, assistant vice chancellor for accreditation and assessment for LSUS.

LSUS is also emphasizing athletics.

“We’re looking forward to this year. We’ve got two new soccer coaches. We’ve also added some really impressive talents. We got high-level talent that’s being played here. This year we’ve added an LSU basketball player, Josh Leblanc, who played there a couple years ago. So really excited about what those teams are gonna’ look like moving forward,” said Morgan.

Two area schools, Southern University Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) and LSUS, have new leadership.

“It has been a great six weeks. I’ve been mostly spending time getting to know the area, getting to know the campus, the faculty and the staff. And as of yesterday, when we began classes, getting to know the students a little bit better. I want to look at ways in which we can better meet the needs of the community, better meet the needs of prospective students and be a resource to businesses, to county government, to parish governments and so on in this area,” said Dr. Bob Smith, the new chancellor of LSUS.

“Chancellor Aubra Gantt is a staple in the Shreveport community. She’s homegrown here from the Cooper Road/MLK area, and she knows exactly what our students need,” said Dr. Jacoby, executive director of Trio Upward Bound and Talent Search. “Chancellor Gantt wants to provide opportunity and with those opportunities come resources, support services, to be sure that students not only have the accessibility, but also the awareness of pre-collegiate and experience that’s needed to get students from anywhere they need to be, ultimately, post-secondary education.”

As for BPCC, the school has a track record of doing whatever it takes to help its students succeed. It has programs like Louisiana Goes to College, which helps first-generation college students make a name for themselves.

“It’s nothing to be afraid of. There are so many opportunities and so many people here that want to help you,” said Jared Cox, a first-generation college student.

Programs like Cavalier Care Center help with serving students’ needs, no questions asked.

“I had a lot of financial problems going on and family problems, and it was all crashing down on me. I just wouldn’t be a nursing student if it weren’t for this place,” said Jennifer Hernandez, a student at BPCC.

“I was actually coming in to quit school, and Ms. Sandra just smiled at me and prayed with me. I was received with open arms, and it changed my life, a complete 180,” said Vanessa Nganga, a former BPCC student.

And we can’t forget about the most important people on these campuses: the students.

“I’m a little nervous and excited about my classes starting and going into my sophomore year as SGA president and leading the leaders in the student body,” said Jyron Young, Student Government Association president at SUSLA.

“Am very excited. I’m more excited. Anything I feel, I’m excited about my reign starting nursing clinicals and just serving this year as Miss Southern University,” said Zu’Dai Anderson, Miss Southern 2023-24.

One more school getting back to classes is Centenary College in Shreveport. This year, it is celebrating one of its largest freshmen classes ever and the return of its football team. It’s the first time the squad has hit the field since the 1940s.

