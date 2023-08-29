Alliance Healthcare CEO to share insights on what to expect at KSLA Job Fair on Aug. 30

(KSLA) — If you’re looking for steady employment, there are many employers in the ArkLaTex looking for hard-working people like you.

From law enforcement to transportation to casinos and healthcare, there’s an opening for you.

That’s why you need to be prepared to come to the KSLA Job Fair on Wednesday (Aug. 30) by the fountains at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

In the KSLA studio Tuesday (Aug. 29) to tell us more about specific opportunities for employment is Michael Douglas Sr., the CEO of Alliance Healthcare, with word of how you possibly could land your next big gig Wednesday.

Representatives of more than a dozen businesses will be on hand to accept your resume’ between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. They include:

90 Degree Benefits

Alliance Healthcare Group

Ayers Career College

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brentwood Hospital

Caddo Community Action Agency

Diesel Driving Academy

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Facelift Painting

Johnny’s Pizza House

LA Downs Casino and Racetrack

New Horizons Independent Living Center

Sports South

