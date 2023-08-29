KSLA Job Fair
Alliance Healthcare CEO to share insights on what to expect at KSLA Job Fair on Aug. 30

From law enforcement to transportation to casinos and healthcare, there’s an opening for you
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KSLA) — If you’re looking for steady employment, there are many employers in the ArkLaTex looking for hard-working people like you.

From law enforcement to transportation to casinos and healthcare, there’s an opening for you.

That’s why you need to be prepared to come to the KSLA Job Fair on Wednesday (Aug. 30) by the fountains at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

In the KSLA studio Tuesday (Aug. 29) to tell us more about specific opportunities for employment is Michael Douglas Sr., the CEO of Alliance Healthcare, with word of how you possibly could land your next big gig Wednesday.

Representatives of more than a dozen businesses will be on hand to accept your resume’ between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. They include:

  • 90 Degree Benefits
  • Alliance Healthcare Group
  • Ayers Career College
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Brentwood Hospital
  • Caddo Community Action Agency
  • Diesel Driving Academy
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
  • Facelift Painting
  • Johnny’s Pizza House
  • LA Downs Casino and Racetrack
  • New Horizons Independent Living Center
  • Sports South

