7 people shot in 3 separate shootings in Texarkana

Summer Heat Safety Tips

By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three shootings were reported in Texarkana Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Around 9 a.m, a female shot a male inside a home at Jerome Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Two other people were shot at the intersection of E 36th and Hickory streets as well in Texarkana, Ark.

This afternoon, three people were shot in the 300 block of Waterman. A fourth victim was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound as well.

It is suspected that the fourth victim was involved in the same incident as the other three victims.

Two are in critical condition while two others are facing non-life-threatening injuries.

KSLA News 12 will update this story as we learn more.

