1 injured in shooting on Jerome Street in Texarkana(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Jerome Street.

Officials say a female shot a male inside a home. There is no suspect in custody at this time, however, TTPD says the suspect and victim know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

