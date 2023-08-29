1 injured in shooting on Jerome Street in Texarkana
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Jerome Street.
Officials say a female shot a male inside a home. There is no suspect in custody at this time, however, TTPD says the suspect and victim know each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
