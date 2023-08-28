Town of Coushatta asks residents to limit water usage

KSLA Job Fair
(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Coushatta is asking all water customers to refrain from using excess water.

They ask that water only be used domestically, like for cooking and personal hygiene. Customers are asked not to use water for filling pools, watering the lawn, gardening or for washing vehicles.

“We thank you in advance for your help in the situation.”

Town of Coushatta

Coushatta remains under a boil advisory that was issued on Aug. 19.

