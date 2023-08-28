Town of Coushatta asks residents to limit water usage

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Coushatta is asking all water customers to refrain from using excess water.

They ask that water only be used domestically, like for cooking and personal hygiene. Customers are asked not to use water for filling pools, watering the lawn, gardening or for washing vehicles.

“We thank you in advance for your help in the situation.”

Coushatta remains under a boil advisory that was issued on Aug. 19.

