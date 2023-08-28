SPD arrests 5 felons in possession of firearms over weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department placed five previously convicted felons behind bars during the last weekend of August.

All five men are accused of illegally possessing guns.

First, on Aug. 26 around 2 a.m., officers arrested Demarirea Mims, 21, at Fairfield Avenue and E 70th Street for allegedly being in possession of a firearm. Police say Mims was also in possession of drugs.

Demarirea Mims, DOB: 11/20/2001 (Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

Then on Aug. 26 around 2 a.m., Albert Johnson, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop at Edwards and Texas streets. Police say he was armed with a gun.

Albert Johnson, DOB: 10/13/1985 (Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

On Aug. 27, officers arrested Tdarius Jackson, 27, and Jasean Davis, 22, around 12:30 a.m. Both men were arrested during a traffic stop at Commerce and Travis streets. Police say both are convicted felons and were armed with firearms; they also reportedly had a large amount of drugs.

Tdarius Jackson, DOB: 12/16/1995 (SPD)

Jasean Davis, 12/20/2000 (Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

About an hour later, officers arrested Kory Hill, 33, in the 200 block of Commerce Street.

Kory Hill, DOB: 11/19/1989 (Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

Police say all five men were previously convicted of felonies, meaning it is illegal for them to possess guns. All drugs were seized as part of the investigations.

