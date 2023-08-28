KSLA Job Fair
SPD arrests 5 felons in possession of firearms over weekend

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department placed five previously convicted felons behind bars during the last weekend of August.

All five men are accused of illegally possessing guns.

First, on Aug. 26 around 2 a.m., officers arrested Demarirea Mims, 21, at Fairfield Avenue and E 70th Street for allegedly being in possession of a firearm. Police say Mims was also in possession of drugs.

Demarirea Mims, DOB: 11/20/2001
Demarirea Mims, DOB: 11/20/2001(Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

Then on Aug. 26 around 2 a.m., Albert Johnson, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop at Edwards and Texas streets. Police say he was armed with a gun.

Albert Johnson, DOB: 10/13/1985
Albert Johnson, DOB: 10/13/1985(Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

On Aug. 27, officers arrested Tdarius Jackson, 27, and Jasean Davis, 22, around 12:30 a.m. Both men were arrested during a traffic stop at Commerce and Travis streets. Police say both are convicted felons and were armed with firearms; they also reportedly had a large amount of drugs.

Tdarius Jackson, DOB: 12/16/1995
Tdarius Jackson, DOB: 12/16/1995(SPD)
Jasean Davis, 12/20/2000
Jasean Davis, 12/20/2000(Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

About an hour later, officers arrested Kory Hill, 33, in the 200 block of Commerce Street.

Kory Hill, DOB: 11/19/1989
Kory Hill, DOB: 11/19/1989(Christopher Bordelon | SPD)

Police say all five men were previously convicted of felonies, meaning it is illegal for them to possess guns. All drugs were seized as part of the investigations.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

