KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Nursing home residents from Beauregard Parish evacuated to Sabine Parish due to ongoing wildfires

Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire...
Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire Marshal Lt. Justin McCullough, and Zwolle Chief Daniel Thomas and his officers helped unload the patients and equipment.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A number of nursing home residents from Beauregard Parish have been moved to Sabine Parish due to the wildfires in the area.

Late Saturday night (Aug. 26), officials helped move about 30 residents to Sabine Retirement and Rehabilitation in Many and Toledo Nursing Center in Zwolle. This was done out of an abundance of caution as emergency crews continue to fight massive wildfires in Beauregard Parish.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire...
Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire Marshal Lt. Justin McCullough, and Zwolle Chief Daniel Thomas and his officers helped unload the patients and equipment.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire...
Sabine Parish Sheriff Sgt. James Campbell, Sabine Parish Sheriff SOG, Office of State Fire Marshal Lt. Justin McCullough, and Zwolle Chief Daniel Thomas and his officers helped unload the patients and equipment.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Patients were moved with all their equipment, including mechanical beds, breathing machines, wheelchairs, and many other items.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the patients will remain in Sabine Parish before it’s safe to move them back to Beauregard.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory lifted for southeast Shreveport
Power outage
25,000+ SWEPCO customers without power due to storms
The rain is finally here!
Relief has finally reached the ArkLaTex!!
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire breaks out near Monkhouse Drive
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

Latest News

Fire at Marathon Refinery sends smoke over the skies in St. John Parish
Fire extinguished days after chemical leak ignited at Marathon Petroleum, plant officials say
Town of Coushatta asks residents to limit water usage
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
fire
Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire