WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Springhill police say a man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened at around 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

The incident occurred on Camelot Drive.

Officials say a man was shot in the head and taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he will need surgery.

No arrests have been made at this time.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.