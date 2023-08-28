KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man dies after being struck in back, side on Arnsdale Circle

Sirens generic photo
Sirens generic photo(Canva)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 20s was fatally shot Sunday evening.

On Aug. 28, officers with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) were dispatched to Arnsdale Circle for a reported shooting at 4:14 p.m.

According to SPD, a Black male was shot in the back and side. He was transported to LSU Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish.
State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish
Juvenile arrested for causing panic at high school football game in Shreveport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for southeast Shreveport
Man shot in leg while running
Sweet, sweet relief
Relief has finally reached the ArkaLTex!!

Latest News

Burnout
Assistance program set in place for Caddo Schools teachers experiencing burnout
Woodford Street house fire.
House fire ignites in Caddo Heights neighborhood
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire breaks out near Monkhouse Drive
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog