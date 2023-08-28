Man dies after being struck in back, side on Arnsdale Circle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 20s was fatally shot Sunday evening.

On Aug. 28, officers with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) were dispatched to Arnsdale Circle for a reported shooting at 4:14 p.m.

According to SPD, a Black male was shot in the back and side. He was transported to LSU Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.