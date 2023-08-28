KSLA Job Fair
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Marshall; fight involving 50+ people breaks out at hospital

Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40(Marshall Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened in Marshall on Aug. 26.

The Marshall Police Department says it happened Saturday night in the 800 block of Francis Street around 9 p.m. When officers got on scene, they found a white car that witnesses say belonged to the shooter. The owner, Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 40, was detained.

The 36-year-old victim, Russell Dale Crawford Shyne, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police say. First responders and good Samaritans on scene tried to help him initially. He was then taken to the ER, where he later died.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous release that a fight among more than 50 people broke out at the hospital and was dispersed by a joint effort between the police and deputies.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Russell Shyne. Our officers acted swiftly to control the situation, ensuring that no further harm would come to community members,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “I would like to thank the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to assist our officers at the scene and at the hospital.”

Dunn has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a murder charge.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Power outage
The rain is finally here!
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
fire
Wildfire Resources
A Shreveport nonprofit received a new roof Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 thanks to the effort of a...
