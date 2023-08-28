Gloster man arrested after allegedly shooting mother in back of head, killing her

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Gloster is now behind bars for reportedly admitting to killing his mother.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office says around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 911 dispatchers got a call from someone who said he shot his mother inside a home on Meadow Drive in Gloster. When deputies got there, they spoke with the person who called, and identified him as Seth Strickland, 24.

Strickland was immediately arrested.

Deputies entered the home and found the alleged shooter’s mother, Joyce Strickland, on the floor. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say it appears she had been shot in the back of the head.

The suspect was booked into the DeSoto Detention Center for second-degree murder.

