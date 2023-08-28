Firefighters extinguish blaze in woods near hunting camp in Addis

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - A fire burning in a wooded area just outside of Addis city limits is now extinguished, confirmed the Addis Police Department.

Officials said the flames broke out deep in the woods near Ponderosa Lane and a private hunting area on Sunday night, Aug. 28.

Police and the West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters are still monitoring the area and will alert the public if any threats arise, officials added.

