Firefighters extinguish blaze in woods near hunting camp in Addis

The Addis Police Department confirmed a fire in a wooded area is now extinguished.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - A fire burning in a wooded area just outside of Addis city limits is now extinguished, confirmed the Addis Police Department.

Officials said the flames broke out deep in the woods near Ponderosa Lane and a private hunting area on Sunday night, Aug. 28.

Police and the West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters are still monitoring the area and will alert the public if any threats arise, officials added.

This a developing story. Check back for more details.

