Enjoy this break from the heat!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Enjoy this week in the weather, for real. The cold front that moved through the ArkLaTex overnight has brought a considerably more comfortable condition to the region. Highs today will slowly rise to the low and mid-90s. Today will see the highest humidity so it will feel like the mid to upper-90s at times. The humidity will drop as we progress through the rest of the week.

The massive high-pressure ridge that has brought the record-setting heat for the past several weeks has been displaced to the west and will stay there throughout this week. This will lead to a northwest flow aloft across the ArkLaTex and a cooler pattern overall. Highs each day from Tuesday through Friday will be in the mid-90s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s most nights. Humidity will also stay lower making for a comfortable forecast overall.

Unfortunately, it also looks like a very dry pattern with hardly a drop of rain in sight through the weekend.

