Cooler weather ahead this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many places across the ArkLaTex picked up some much needed rainfall last night as a cold front pushed through the region but any showers are quickly coming to an end this morning with a return of dry conditions today. The big story today will be the cooler air that is moving in with highs only in the upper 80s to the north and low 90s along and south of I-20. For the first time in weeks, we don’t have any heat advisories or warnings anywhere in the ArkLaTex!

The massive high pressure ridge that has brought the record setting heat for the past several weeks has been displaced to the west and will stay there throughout this week. This will lead to a northwest flow aloft across the ArkLaTex and a cooler pattern overall. Highs each day from Tuesday through Friday will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s most nights. Humidity will also stay lower making for a comfortable forecast overall.

Unfortunately it also looks like a very dry pattern with hardly a drop of rain in sight through the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

