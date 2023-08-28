Burn bans remain in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex received no rainfall, while others got almost 1.5″ overnight.

Officially, 0.57 of an inch was recorded at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport and 1.44″ (the maximum for the region) fell in Longview, Texas, KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said.

That’s certainly not enough to impact the ongoing drought, authorities say.

But it’s also not enough to warrant lifting burn bans, they add.

There are burn bans in effect at the county level in parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. And Louisiana has a statewide burn ban.

NOTICE: THE STATEWIDE BURN BAN IS STILL IN EFFECT REGARDLESS OF ANY RAIN ANYONE HAS RECEIVED! Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Monday, August 28, 2023

Even mowing your grass still is discouraged lest a spark from a mower start a grass fire.

KSLA News 12 is seeking clarity on the question of outdoor grilling in Louisiana.

The Louisiana state fire marshal’s office posted the following Monday morning on Facebook:

🚨REMINDER-- As of 8/25/23🚨 UPDATE: STATEWIDE BURN BAN ISSUED DUE TO CONCERNING DRY CONDITIONS Exceptions Removed... Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Monday, August 28, 2023

And on Wednesday (Aug. 23), Louisiana State Parks posted the following:

As high temperatures and dry conditions continue, we are urging all campers to refrain from ANY outdoor burning at our... Posted by Louisiana State Parks on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 5 and KSLA News 12 @ 6 to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.