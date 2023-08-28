Burn bans remain in effect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex received no rainfall, while others got almost 1.5″ overnight.
Officially, 0.57 of an inch was recorded at the National Weather Service office in Shreveport and 1.44″ (the maximum for the region) fell in Longview, Texas, KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said.
That’s certainly not enough to impact the ongoing drought, authorities say.
But it’s also not enough to warrant lifting burn bans, they add.
There are burn bans in effect at the county level in parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. And Louisiana has a statewide burn ban.
Even mowing your grass still is discouraged lest a spark from a mower start a grass fire.
KSLA News 12 is seeking clarity on the question of outdoor grilling in Louisiana.
The Louisiana state fire marshal’s office posted the following Monday morning on Facebook:
And on Wednesday (Aug. 23), Louisiana State Parks posted the following:
