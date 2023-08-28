KSLA Job Fair
Arkansas gas prices drop in the last week

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average gas prices in Arkansas have declined by 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to Gas Buddy.

The average price per gallon in Arkansas for this week is $3.39 according to a survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas.

Gas Buddy reports Arkansas’ gas prices are 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 7.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week, standing at $4.33 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, Arkansas’ cheapest station priced its gas at $3.09 per gallon on Aug. 27, while the most expensive was $4.19.

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”

You can find more information on Gas Buddy’s website.

