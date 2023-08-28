KSLA Job Fair
2 fugitives wanted in Arkansas captured in Caddo Parish following vehicle pursuit from Texarkana

The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.
The two fugitives were arrested Aug. 26, 2023.(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested two men who were wanted on felony gun charges in Miller County, Arkansas, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Following a vehicle pursuit that began in Texarkana, Arkansas, Joseph Demarquez D. Dennis, 21, and King James Copeland, 25, both of Shreveport, were captured by CPSO in north Caddo Parish.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, deputies were notified that two men wanted by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office were traveling in a white van with a Louisiana license plate and heading southbound on I-49. Deputies responded to mile marker 241 and deployed a tire deflation device to stop the suspects’ approaching vehicle.

To avoid the deflation device, Copeland, who was driving the vehicle, steered the van into the median. While attempting to get back on the highway, he overcorrected and crashed the van into a line of trees.

Dennis and Copeland then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into some woods south of Mira.

After searching for nearly two hours, deputies captured Dennis in the woods.

An off-duty deputy spotted Copeland just before 11 p.m., walking in the 15000 block of Hosston/Rodessa Road South. The off-duty deputy detained him until deputies arrived.

During a search of the suspects’ van, deputies found several firearms, including a stolen AK-47 pistol, an AR-15-style pistol and drugs.

Copeland was charged with:

  • Four counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon
  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Hit and run
  • No driver’s license
  • In-state fugitive for unrelated warrants issued by the Shreveport Police Department

Out-of-state charges are pending from Miller County.

Dennis was charged with:

  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics
  • Resisting arrest

He also faces out-of-state charges from Miller County.

Both men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

