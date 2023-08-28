25,000+ SWEPCO without power due to storms

KSLA Job Fair
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms in the area on Sunday, Aug. 27 have caused power outages for thousands.

Officials at SWEPCO report around 25,000+ customers are experiencing power outages due to the storms. They will begin assessing outages as soon as the storms pass.

Two of the areas that were hit hardest are Shreveport and the valley district.

To report an outage, please click here.

