25,000+ SWEPCO without power due to storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Storms in the area on Sunday, Aug. 27 have caused power outages for thousands.

Officials at SWEPCO report around 25,000+ customers are experiencing power outages due to the storms. They will begin assessing outages as soon as the storms pass.

Two of the areas that were hit hardest are Shreveport and the valley district.

