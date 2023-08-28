KSLA Job Fair
17-year-old caught in crossfire; Texarkana police searching for suspects

By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police are searching for two people involved in the shooting of a teenage girl.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, Texarkana Texas Police reported to a disturbance near W. 16th and Peach Street.

At some point, two people opened fire at each other. A 17-year-old female, who was not involved in the disturbance, was struck in the crossfire. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Detectives are currently working to identify the suspects.

