KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., seen in Rockledge, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s SpaceX crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

Astronauts from four different countries are a part of this mission, which is called Crew-7.

The team launched aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday, reaching the ISS on Sunday.

Astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been on the space station since March.

The new team will then bid farewell to the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who will return home aboard their spacecraft, the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

This mission marks the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish.
State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish
Juvenile arrested for causing panic at high school football game in Shreveport
Man shot in leg while running
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Sabine Parish announces fires contained; Louisiana Gov. Edwards tours front lines
Shreveport firefighters endeavor to stay cool and hydrated as they fight a house fire Aug. 26,...
Firefighters battle at least 2 house fires

Latest News

Don Sundquist, a Republican who was twice elected governor of Tennessee and also served 12...
Former 2-term Republican Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist dies at 87
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire breaks out near Monkhouse Drive
Idalia
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog