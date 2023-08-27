Relief has finally reached the ArkaLTex!!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Unfortunately, but fortunately, we must go through another intense heat episode for areas south of I-20 before we finally get some relief here in the ArkLaTex. Areas north of I-20 will see temperatures in the 90′s due to the cold front reaching their region first. We have the potential to reach another daily record high here in Shreveport today, but the all-time record seems out of reach.

The high pressure system continues to move westward allowing for more instability and increased rain chances. However, these rain chances will most likely last for only tonight into tomorrow morning as they will bring our temperatures down into the 90′s for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures overnight starting tonight will be in the mid-70′s then decrease throughout the 60′s as we move throughout the week.

Cooler days are coming back to the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the month of August and some more rain as well. We have had only a trace of rain recorded in Shreveport all month, putting us on track for the driest August of all time in Shreveport. However, this cold front has another plan for us to finally see and feel some relief for the region. Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your weekend.

-CJ Cartledge

