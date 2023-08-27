Pirates Cove reeling from wildfire that claimed multiple homes, charred 200+ acres

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — “These pine treetops behind me, there was flames shooting about 20 feet above the top of those trees,” Earl Evans said.

Residents of the Pirates Cove area of Sabine Parish are feeling shaken after damaging flames swept through there.

“Orange flames, you could see it from out on the highway,” Evans said Saturday, a day after the devastating wildfire.

This month, multiple wildfires have sparked throughout Sabine Parish.

Massive flames struck the Pirates Cove neighborhood Friday, damaging multiple homes and campers in the area.

“A lot of severe damage; people lost a lot of stuff,” Evans recalled.

More than 200 acres were burned. Five different fire departments assisted in getting the blaze contained.

“Burning and the trees and flames were going up,” Evans said.

An evacuation order was issued for residents in the area. Many returned to the community Saturday.

“Pretty terrifying, especially seeing the fact that all the houses that I’ve seen the trees the grass not being as green as they usually are,” Koda Hillebrandt said.

Nine homes were destroyed. Thankfully, no one was injured.

However, those returning to the area Saturday were saddened by the damage.

“Growing up here, it was full and the woods were really dense. But now it’s just all gone,” Braeden Clark said.

Hillebrandt and Clark said the fire was burning feet away from their home. Thankfully, the flames didn’t reach theirs.

But the fire destroyed their neighbors’.

“It’s still sad to see everyone else’s home gone; they weren’t as fortunate as us,” Clark said.

Now the Pirates Cove community is recovering from the flames.

“I just pray that everybody recovers all and insurance helps them out and they can get rebuilt and back to normal or as normal as possible,” Clark said.

More residents in Sabine Parish are left recovering from another devastating wildfire. In the parish, a total of 21 homes have been destroyed in the recent wildfires.

The sheriff’s office says the fire is still contained and fire teams will continue to monitor the area.

