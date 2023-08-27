Louisiana Tech faces Florida International in 2023 home opener

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s the moment everyone associated with Louisiana Tech’s football team has been waiting for. In fact, the Bulldogs got a chance to do something before everyone else: play in Week ‘0′ battle.

Sonny Cumbie opens his second season in Ruston, seven days before other programs, welcoming Florida International to town.

The visiting Panthers scored first, thanks to a first quarter, 67-yard rushing touchdown from Shomari Lawrence. Nearly 10 minutes later, the ‘Dogs found themselves down 14-0.

Outside of a 64-yard scoring connection from Boise State transfer quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, and Smoke Harris, Tech has most of their points on Saturday night, via field goals.

