Summer Heat Safety Tips

Louisiana Tech faces Florida International in 2023 home opener

Bulldogs kickoff 55th season inside Joe Aillet Stadium with rare Week ‘0′ matchup
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s the moment everyone associated with Louisiana Tech’s football team has been waiting for. In fact, the Bulldogs got a chance to do something before everyone else: play in Week ‘0′ battle.

Sonny Cumbie opens his second season in Ruston, seven days before other programs, welcoming Florida International to town.

The visiting Panthers scored first, thanks to a first quarter, 67-yard rushing touchdown from Shomari Lawrence. Nearly 10 minutes later, the ‘Dogs found themselves down 14-0.

Outside of a 64-yard scoring connection from Boise State transfer quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, and Smoke Harris, Tech has most of their points on Saturday night, via field goals.

Stay tuned to KSLA News 12 Sports online, on social media, and on air for more coverage of Louisiana Tech’s home date with Florida International.

