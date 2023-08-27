House fire ignites in Caddo Heights neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another house has caught fire during the extreme heat and dry conditions.

On August 27, at 11:46 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a report bringing them to Woodford Street, in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a house had caught fire.

Woodford Street house fire. (ksla)

Woodford Street house fire. (ksla)

According to 911 records, up to 15 units responded to the scene.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.