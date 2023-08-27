KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

House fire ignites in Caddo Heights neighborhood

Woodford Street house fire.
Woodford Street house fire.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another house has caught fire during the extreme heat and dry conditions.

On August 27, at 11:46 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a report bringing them to Woodford Street, in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a house had caught fire.

Woodford Street house fire.
Woodford Street house fire.(ksla)
Woodford Street house fire.
Woodford Street house fire.(ksla)

According to 911 records, up to 15 units responded to the scene.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish.
State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish
Juvenile arrested for causing panic at high school football game in Shreveport
Man shot in leg while running
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Sabine Parish announces fires contained; Louisiana Gov. Edwards tours front lines
Shreveport firefighters endeavor to stay cool and hydrated as they fight a house fire Aug. 26,...
Firefighters battle at least 2 house fires

Latest News

Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire breaks out near Monkhouse Drive
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for southeast Shreveport