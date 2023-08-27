House fire ignites in Caddo Heights neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another house has caught fire during the extreme heat and dry conditions.
On August 27, at 11:46 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a report bringing them to Woodford Street, in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
When firefighters arrived, they discovered a house had caught fire.
According to 911 records, up to 15 units responded to the scene.
