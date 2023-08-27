Commercial fire breaks out near Monkhouse Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several units responded to a warehouse building catching fire.

On August 27, at 10:30 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency on the 5200 block of Interstate Circle, near Monkhouse Drive.

The structure that caught fire is the warehouse for Econ-O-Wiping Cloth, LLC, a company that produces new and recycled wipers, including absorbent pads, shop towels, whipping cloths, and t-shirt rags.

According to 911 records, up to 18 units were assigned to the incident.

