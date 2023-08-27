KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Commercial fire breaks out near Monkhouse Drive

Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.(none)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several units responded to a warehouse building catching fire.

On August 27, at 10:30 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency on the 5200 block of Interstate Circle, near Monkhouse Drive.

The structure that caught fire is the warehouse for Econ-O-Wiping Cloth, LLC, a company that produces new and recycled wipers, including absorbent pads, shop towels, whipping cloths, and t-shirt rags.

Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.(none)
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.
Commercial fire near Interstate Circle and Monkhouse Drive.(none)

According to 911 records, up to 18 units were assigned to the incident.

Stay with KSLA News 12 as more updates are to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish.
State of emergency declared in DeSoto Parish
Juvenile arrested for causing panic at high school football game in Shreveport
Man shot in leg while running
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Sabine Parish announces fires contained; Louisiana Gov. Edwards tours front lines
Shreveport firefighters endeavor to stay cool and hydrated as they fight a house fire Aug. 26,...
Firefighters battle at least 2 house fires

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for southeast Shreveport
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations