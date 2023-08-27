Boil advisory issued for southest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread low pressure swept across the Southeast zone of Shreveport’s Water and Sewage system.

On August 26, an electrical event affected one of the booster stations of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage system that serves southeast Shreveport.

This event caused widespread low water pressure across the southeast pressure zone, because of this the city is issuing a boil advisory in that area until further notice.

This includes:

East Bert Kouns

Some subdivisions along Linwood Avenue southeast of Bert Kouns

The area southeast of Interstate 49 and 3132 interchanges.

This station is back in service and pressure is restored to this area.

It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods. Water can be disinfected by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another).

