Assistance program set in place for Caddo Schools teachers experiencing burnout

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As the school doors open, back-to-school season may be overwhelming for some teachers who are returning to the classroom.

To combat this, Caddo Parish Schools have an employee assistance program that helps educators work through their problems.

Will Jones, employee assistance program administrator, advises to take care of your brain and body.

“You have to take care of yourself. Your body and brain are not going to function unless you give it the proper food, that you give it the proper vitamins. If you’re on medication, you got to take your medication. You have to maintain a wellness program for you,” Jones said.

Living a well-rounded life is another piece of advice he gave.

“We have to keep a balance in our lives to make sure that there is some congruency, with myself, with my family, with my job,” Jones said.

Cassie Harwell, HR specialist of Caddo Schools, says teachers can make the changes best fit for their classroom.

“Teachers are always going to be learners; we’re always refining our craft. And we know that every day is a brand new day, and if one day we stumble and we get frustrated, we know that the next day is like a clean slate. We can start over, move forward and adjust.”

