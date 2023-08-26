Tropical Depression Ten forms near the Yucatan Peninsula, set to drift into the eastern Gulf by Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Depression Ten formed Saturday afternoon. As of the 4 PM advisory, it had winds of 30 mph and was located about 65 miles northeast off of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical Depression Ten (KPLC)

Ten is not expected to move very much over the next day or so, where it could strengthen into a tropical storm near the Yucatan on Sunday. By Monday, it will begin to get a move on and head northward into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, indications remain that a big dip in the jet stream and a frontal boundary will move over the Gulf early in the week, steering Ten northeastward closer to the Florida panhandle or peninsula. So this poses no danger to SWLA at this time, but we’ll continue to watch it closely.

Tropical Depression ten (KPLC)

With very warm waters and wind shear that should at least be relaxed enough, Ten has room to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday before landfall around Wednesday morning. Once again it poses no threat to SWLA at this time, but as always we’ll keep you updated in case anything changes. The next name on the list is Idalia.

TD 10 may end up increasing northerly winds in our area Wednesday and send drier air back in place. (KPLC)

Though it is very likely to remain to our east, we still will watch it closely for indirect impacts on our weather. On Monday and Tuesday, the weak cold front will likely bring a better coverage of showers and storms to SWLA. But this is where the position and strength of TD 10 comes into play. If Ten strengths more than forecast and/or ends up a bit further west, that would increase northerly winds on the backside of the system. The result would be an increased push drier air back to SWLA by Wednesday and a continuation of the fire danger. This is something we’ll watch closely over the coming days.

