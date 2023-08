DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A state of emergency has been declared because of heat-related emergencies.

On August 26, the Police Jury of DeSoto Parish declared a state of emergency due to lack of rainfall, extreme temperatures, and the increased chance of fire.

The Governor declared a state of emergency originally on August 11 for the same reason.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.