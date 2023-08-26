Slight relief is on the way!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! Same old weather story for today and the majority of tomorrow, but we have something to look forward to heading into the next work week. A cold front looks to move through the region on Sunday night into Monday morning giving us some much needed rain for areas at or south of I-20.

Today looks to be another hot day with this day being the 6th consecutive day that we will be threatening a daily record high. We forecast a high tying the daily record for today, but it definitely has the chance of breaking it as we saw throughout the week. Temperatures look to drop into the upper 70′s or low 80′s overnight.

Sunday is a similar story for the morning and early afternoon hours before convection starts to build and bring some showers to the region. A wave of storms looks to form and travel across the regions south of I-20 overnight into Monday and, as a result, bring our temperatures down to the 90′s for the incoming work week. Happy to bring this good news and I hope you all enjoy the weekend!

- CJ Cartledge

