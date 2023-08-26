KSLA Job Fair
Sabine Parish announces fires contained; Governor Edwards touring front lines

Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two fires in Sabine Parish are currently contained.

On August 26, around 11:30 a.m., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) announced on Facebook that both the Lee Jordon and Sneed fires are contained at this time.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has been touring the front lines with firefighters around the state.

“DO NOT BURN ANYTHING,” says Edwards in a very clear statement on Facebook.

