Sabine Parish announces fires contained; Governor Edwards touring front lines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two fires in Sabine Parish are currently contained.

On August 26, around 11:30 a.m., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) announced on Facebook that both the Lee Jordon and Sneed fires are contained at this time.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has been touring the front lines with firefighters around the state.

“DO NOT BURN ANYTHING,” says Edwards in a very clear statement on Facebook.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.