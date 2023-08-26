KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Red River Quilters speak about annual quilt show

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Red River Quilters Karla Hardaway and Vickie Phelps joined KSLA Friday, Aug. 25 to talk about the upcoming quilt show and how they are sewing good into our community – one stitch at a time.

Red River Quilters is a nonprofit organization that formed in March of 1983 to: promote the appreciation and preservation of quilts, encourage the art of quilting, foster charitable endeavors and provide a forum for quilters and quilt lovers to share their common interest in the art of quilting.

Caption

The two guests talked about:

  • Their quilting group
  • What they do with money from making materials for hospitals
  • If quilting is a lost art or not
  • What will happen at the upcoming quilt show

Quilt Show 2023 will be held Sept. 8-9 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Agricultural Building, located at 3701 Hudson Ave.

The upcoming quilt show is happening Sept. 8-9, 2023.
The upcoming quilt show is happening Sept. 8-9, 2023.(Red River Quilters)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pirates Cove fire
Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers

Latest News

La. Soul Food Fall Fest returns for 3rd year
Irie Mon Kitchen ready for Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival
Furry Friend Friday Aug. 25
Furry Friend Friday: Koleman needs a home
Group to give out blessing bags to individuals in need in Shreveport-Bossier
Nonprofit accepting personal hygiene products for Be Blessed Bags