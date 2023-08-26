Red River Quilters speak about annual quilt show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Red River Quilters Karla Hardaway and Vickie Phelps joined KSLA Friday, Aug. 25 to talk about the upcoming quilt show and how they are sewing good into our community – one stitch at a time.

Red River Quilters is a nonprofit organization that formed in March of 1983 to: promote the appreciation and preservation of quilts, encourage the art of quilting, foster charitable endeavors and provide a forum for quilters and quilt lovers to share their common interest in the art of quilting.

The two guests talked about:

Their quilting group

What they do with money from making materials for hospitals

If quilting is a lost art or not

What will happen at the upcoming quilt show

Quilt Show 2023 will be held Sept. 8-9 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Agricultural Building, located at 3701 Hudson Ave.

