Red River Quilters speak about annual quilt show
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Red River Quilters Karla Hardaway and Vickie Phelps joined KSLA Friday, Aug. 25 to talk about the upcoming quilt show and how they are sewing good into our community – one stitch at a time.
Red River Quilters is a nonprofit organization that formed in March of 1983 to: promote the appreciation and preservation of quilts, encourage the art of quilting, foster charitable endeavors and provide a forum for quilters and quilt lovers to share their common interest in the art of quilting.
The two guests talked about:
- Their quilting group
- What they do with money from making materials for hospitals
- If quilting is a lost art or not
- What will happen at the upcoming quilt show
Quilt Show 2023 will be held Sept. 8-9 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Agricultural Building, located at 3701 Hudson Ave.
