KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Police department’s first K-9 dies after recently celebrating 14th birthday

West Fargo Police Department’s first-ever K-9 has died. (Source: KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in North Dakota say they are mourning the death of one of their beloved police dogs this week.

According to the West Fargo Police Department, a retired K-9 named Disco died on Thursday after recently celebrating his 14th birthday.

KVLY reports that Disco was the department’s first-ever K-9.

Disco started with the police department in March 2011 and retired in 2018.

During his career, he had been deployed more than 1,000 times for situations that included felony arrests, finding missing people and seizing drugs.

Disco received countless awards for his work in the narcotics field, including being recognized by the North American Police Working Dog Association and the United States Police Canine Association.

He was also inducted into the North Dakota Veterinarian Medical Association Hall of Fame.

The 14-year-old canine worked with Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen.

West Fargo police shared a video of Nielsen and Disco taking one final ride together on Thursday.

“K-9 Disco set the standard,” the department shared. “Thank you for being our department’s first K-9, and our best friend. Your selfless service to our department will never be forgotten.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pirates Cove fire
Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers

Latest News

Missouri patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at Mercy South Hospital’s emergency...
‘You can’t do this to people’: Patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at hospital
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
6 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Red River Quilters Annual Quilt Show
Red River Quilters speak about annual quilt show
The upcoming quilt show is happening Sept. 8-9, 2023.
Red River Quilters
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
Oregon man accused of kidnapping and imprisoning a woman tried to break out of jail, officials say