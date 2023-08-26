KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man shot in leg while running

(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting was reported around 10 p.m., between the Hollywood and Caddo Heights neighborhoods.

On August 26, at 10:08 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Hearne Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered a man was running southbound when he was shot in the left knee.

The victim was not sure what direction the gunfire came from.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pirates Cove fire
Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire
Juvenile arrested for causing panic at high school football game in Shreveport
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home
A hot weekend with relief on the way
Heat relief is on the way!
Finally some relief on the way!
Rain chances finally return to the ArkLaTex

Latest News

The Gaffney Family Room at the Providence House in Shreveport, La.
Bossier City contractor donates golf tournament proceeds to Providence House for new roof
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
Red River Quilters Annual Quilt Show
Red River Quilters speak about annual quilt show
The upcoming quilt show is happening Sept. 8-9, 2023.
Red River Quilters