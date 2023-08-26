Man shot in leg while running

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting was reported around 10 p.m., between the Hollywood and Caddo Heights neighborhoods.

On August 26, at 10:08 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Hearne Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered a man was running southbound when he was shot in the left knee.

The victim was not sure what direction the gunfire came from.

No arrests have been made at this time.

