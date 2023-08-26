Furry Friend Friday: Koleman needs a home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An abandoned puppy that’s been nursed back to health now needs a forever home.

Joining KSLA Friday, Aug. 25 from Carley’s Angels is Lory Kowaleski to tell the sweet, injured puppy’s story.

A good Samaritan found Koleman at a gas station. He’s only about 6 pounds and 8 weeks old. He’s neutered and up to date on his shots.

Koleman has intentional burns on his back, but he’ll be ready for adoption after his burns heal.

Watch the full interview:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.