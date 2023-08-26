KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Furry Friend Friday: Koleman needs a home

Furry Friend Friday Aug. 25
Furry Friend Friday Aug. 25
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An abandoned puppy that’s been nursed back to health now needs a forever home.

Joining KSLA Friday, Aug. 25 from Carley’s Angels is Lory Kowaleski to tell the sweet, injured puppy’s story.

A good Samaritan found Koleman at a gas station. He’s only about 6 pounds and 8 weeks old. He’s neutered and up to date on his shots.

Koleman has intentional burns on his back, but he’ll be ready for adoption after his burns heal.

Watch the full interview:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pirates Cove fire
Evacuations underway in part of Sabine Parish due to spreading wildfire
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers

Latest News

La. Soul Food Fall Fest returns for 3rd year
Irie Mon Kitchen ready for Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival
Red River Quilters Annual Quilt Show
Red River Quilters speak about annual quilt show
Group to give out blessing bags to individuals in need in Shreveport-Bossier
Nonprofit accepting personal hygiene products for Be Blessed Bags