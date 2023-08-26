Firefighters battle at least 2 house fires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters fought at least two house fires Saturday afternoon (Aug. 26).

No one was home when one occurred at 1:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Light smoke was coming from the rear of the one-story, wood-frame residence when the first of the dozen firefighters and four units arrived. It took firefighters only minutes to locate the fire on the outside of the structure and bring it under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

At 2:37 p.m., firefighters were summoned Vine Street between Highland Avenue and Busby Street. A fire there heavily damaged a two-story, wood-frame residence and spread to grass surrounding the house.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire. And authorities were unsure if anyone lived there.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 22 units responded. A lot of crews were dispatched so they could be rotated in and out due to the heat, a Fire Department spokesman on the scene explained.

FREE SMOKE DETECTOR

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, call the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.

