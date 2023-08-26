KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Firefighters battle at least 2 house fires

A lot of crews were dispatched so they could be rotated in and out due to the heat
Shreveport firefighters endeavor to stay cool and hydrated as they fight a house fire Aug. 26, 2023, on Vine Street between Highland Avenue and Busby Street.(Source: Angelia Allen/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Angelia Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters fought at least two house fires Saturday afternoon (Aug. 26).

No one was home when one occurred at 1:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Light smoke was coming from the rear of the one-story, wood-frame residence when the first of the dozen firefighters and four units arrived. It took firefighters only minutes to locate the fire on the outside of the structure and bring it under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

At 2:37 p.m., firefighters were summoned Vine Street between Highland Avenue and Busby Street. A fire there heavily damaged a two-story, wood-frame residence and spread to grass surrounding the house.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire. And authorities were unsure if anyone lived there.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 22 units responded. A lot of crews were dispatched so they could be rotated in and out due to the heat, a Fire Department spokesman on the scene explained.

FREE SMOKE DETECTOR

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, call the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

