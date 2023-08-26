Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

KSLA Job Fair
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. Police are investigating a shooting at the White Sox's baseball game at the stadium Friday night. Police said the investigation is ongoing.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gun-shot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.

Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the White Sox and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

