Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier City contractor donates golf tournament proceeds to Providence House for new roof

The Gaffney Family Room at the Providence House in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
The Gaffney Family Room at the Providence House in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit received a new roof Friday thanks to the effort of a Bossier City contractor.

In an effort to assist with repairs to the education center at the Providence House, an organization that helps break the homeless cycle by helping them regain self-sufficiency, education and employment, Cypress Solar and Roofing sponsored a golf tournament to raise the needed funds.

Cypress Solar and Roofing partnered with Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply to supersede the roof that needed to be replaced for the last ten years.

“While it was not on our radar, totally unexpected, people do things like this because of the mission and the work that we do. And we are just so grateful. I mean, we are grateful for Cypress and all of their partners in what they do for Providence House and our children, so thrilled about this.”

The education center is currently used for the child development center and for residents to get their adult HiSET.

