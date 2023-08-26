ArkLaTex man dies in crash in central La.

BOYCE, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning (Aug. 26) in central Louisiana.

The wreck occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 121 just south of Louisiana Highway 1200 at Boyce in Rapides Parish.

Louisiana State Police says the crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Jeffery Broadway, of the Natchitoches Parish village of Provencal.

The preliminary investigation shows that Broadway was driving a 2008 Nissan Frontier south on LA 121 when it failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the roadway and ran off the road to the left before overturning several times.

Broadway, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Rapides Parish coroner’s office.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

LSP Troop E has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 41 deaths this year.

