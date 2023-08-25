Shreveport’s air quality effected by south La. wildfires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana citizens might have saw or smelled smoke in the air Friday; it’s due to the wildfires burning across southern Louisiana.

KSLA News 12 spoke with Dr. David Kaufman, of Oschner LSU Health Shreveport, about the poor air quality, which is a result of the fires.

“If we have this smoke linger for too long, I bet you we will see and uptick in ER visits for asthma, COPD and lung disease,” Dr. Kaufman said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, smoke from wildfires across the state has traveled to Shreveport, and it’s impacting the city’s air quality.

Aug. 25 has been declared an action day for Shreveport because the current air quality levels listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Dr. Kaufman cautions people, especially those with raspatory issues, to be aware of lingering smoke because they will be impacted.

“If you must be outdoors, you might want to take precautions such as wearing a mask. An N95 mask that can filter out some of the particulate matters associated with wildfires,” he explained.

Dr. Kaufman, who specializes in allergy and asthma, recommends that people who experience eye burning from the smoke to also take precautions.

“If your eyes are sensitive, you should wear googles that can protect your eyes from the smoke going into them and causing redness, tearing and irritation.”

The Louisiana DEQ says it’s possible that smoke will still be in the area tomorrow from wildfires, but the air quality will improve from an unhealthy to moderate level.

