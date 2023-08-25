Rain chances finally return to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been over a month since most of the ArkLaTex has had a drop of rain but that will finally be changing over the next several days as the massive dome of high pressure begins to break down and shift west.

For today, we are starting off very warm and muggy again with wake up temperatures already in the 80s in some spots. It will turn out to be another scorching hot afternoon with temperatures ranging from 104 to 107 and more records are likely to fall. Feels like temperatures will again crack 110 so avoid being outside if possible. The one big difference today is that moisture has increased and this will lead to some pop up storms as we head into the afternoon. Still nothing widespread but some of you lucky folks could get a brief downpour this afternoon. Fingers crossed!

Saturday will be another very hot and humid day with just a handful of storms popping up again in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb well into the triple digits and more records will likely be broken.

Late Sunday, a cold front will start to approach from the north and this will bring increasing storm chances from north to south across the ArkLaTex. The best overall chance of rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning before everything shifts south by Monday afternoon.

Sunday will still be very hot ahead of the front with one final day of triple digits but then some more comfortable air will arrive for much of next week. Highs next week will generally be in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s. Humidity will also be much lower making it feel much more comfortable.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

