Nonprofit accepting personal hygiene products for Be Blessed Bags

Group to give out blessing bags to individuals in need in Shreveport-Bossier
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Social Therapy Project is a nonprofit organization that believes in healing the community together, and that collaboration is key.

Be Blessed Bags were created in order fulfill a need for those struggling in the Shreveport-Bossier area. To talk about this mission of caring for those who are most vulnerable in society, KSLA was joined Friday, Aug. 25 by Valencia Jones, LPC, director of the Social Therapy Project.

The upcoming Be Blessed Bags project benefits Northwood High School. Full-size personal hygiene items are still needed for 25 boys and 25 girls. The deadline to donate items is Wednesday, Sept. 13. Donations can be dropped off at the Highland Center, located at 520 Olive St. in Shreveport (9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday). There’s a labeled bin near by back glass door.

The group will also pick up donations. Businesses can also have a collection bin dropped off at their location. Contact the Social Therapy Project at 318-200-0341 for more details, or email socialtherapyproject@gmail.com.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

