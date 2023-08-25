KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
A man was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place in Shreveport, La. on Thursday,...
Man shot on Glen Oak Place in Shreveport
NOTE: This is a generic photo and does not depict the actual eagle that was killed.
Magnolia man sentenced for killing bald eagle
Tarcus Hawthorne Jr.
North Webster High mourns senior’s death; family of 18-year-old student seeks answers
Nikolas Ashley, DOB: 5/15/1997
Shreveport man wanted for domestic violence

Latest News

Mandatory evacuations remain in place as crews fight Beauregard wildfires
Mandatory evacuations remain in place as crews fight Beauregard wildfires
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Solid economy could require additional rate hikes from Fed to further slow inflation, Powell says
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Marathon Petroleum Company LLC)
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; massive amount of smoke seen
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines