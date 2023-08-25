KSLA Job Fair
Martin Luther King III visits Shreveport to speak at annual scholarship banquet

Martin Luther King III was the keynote speaker at the David Raines Community Health Center’s Annual Scholarship Banquet.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Activist Martin Luther King III paid a visit to Shreveport Thursday (Aug. 24).

Sixty-five years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport. Now, his son, Martin Luther King III has returned with a similar mission of inspiring the community.

King III was the keynote speaker at the David Raines Community Health Center’s Annual Scholarship Banquet. In 2011, the community center established the scholarship fund to aid students attending Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) in the areas of Allied Health and Nursing.

“This organization is doing so much,” he said.

The activist, whose father himself was a historic trailblazer, spoke on where he believes the country stands today.

“I think my father and mother would be greatly disappointed in where we are. And it really goes back to one point, and that is people being engaged in the political process,” King III said.

He’s in favor of the change that has occurred, including the women’s movement and Black Lives Matter. However, he says the work is not done.

“You have to keep moving. You can’t give in. You can’t give up; you can’t give out” King III said.

Monday, Aug. 28 marks 60 years since MLK Jr. delivered his inspiring “I have a dream speech.”

King III says he plans to continue human rights activism in order to carry on his father’s legacy.

